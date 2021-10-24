Sunday, 24 October 2021

Suspicious fire at Oamaru refuse station

    By Courtney White
    Black smoke was seen billowing into the sky above the refuse station. Photo: Betty-Ann Bajema
    Emergency services attended an industrial waste fire at the Waitaki Resource Recovery Park in Oamaru this evening.

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) was called to the incident at 5.30pm, where they found the fire to be burning in a 10 meter by 10 meter area of recycled material bails, a Fenz spokesman said.

    The fire was under control before 8pm.

    A fire investigator will conduct an investigation into the origins of the fire tomorrow, possibly accompanied by police.

    The matter is being treated as suspicious, the spokesman said.

    It is the second suspicious fire being investigated in Oamaru today after a series of fires were set at Glen Warren Reserve this morning. 

