Wednesday, 26 August 2020

Updated 3.00 pm

Three hurt in highway crash near Moeraki

    By Daisy Hudson
    1. Regions
    2. North Otago

    Both lanes of the road were affected for a time following the crash. Photo: Terry Sanderson
    Both lanes of the road were affected for a time following the crash. Photo: Terry Sanderson
    Two people have been taken to hospital after two cars crashed near Moeraki this afternoon.

    A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the crash at the intersection of SH1 and Ashlands Rd at 12.20pm.

    Two people were taken to Oamaru Hospital, one with moderate injuries and one with minor injuries, a St John spokesman said.

    A third person also sustained minor injuries. 

    The northbound lane of SH1 was blocked until about 1.30pm, the police spokeswoman said. 

    Terry Sanderson who was travelling the same road said both lanes were actually blocked for about an hour.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter