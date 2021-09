Emergency services at the scene this afternoon. Photo: Barry Stewart

A trapped passenger had to be freed by emergency services after a two-vehicle crash near Herbert in North Otago this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they were called to the crash at 12:17pm, with crews from Oamaru, Weston and Kakanui attending.

Two rescue helicopters were also sent.

The passenger will be transferred to hospital. Their condition was not known.