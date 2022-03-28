Monday, 28 March 2022

Vehicle rolls in North Otago

    By Wyatt Ryder
    1. Regions
    2. North Otago

    Train control has been notified after a car crashed north of Oamaru this afternoon.

    The single vehicle crash happened about 3.30pm near the intersection of McDonalds Rd and State Highway 1.

    A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said the vehicle had rolled but all passengers were out.

    Police said there were no reports of injury and the vehicle would be towed.

    There were no reports of road blockage, however police had notified train control as the incident happened near train tracks.
     

     

     

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter