Vehicle rolls in North Otago

Train control has been notified after a car crashed north of Oamaru this afternoon.

The single vehicle crash happened about 3.30pm near the intersection of McDonalds Rd and State Highway 1.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said the vehicle had rolled but all passengers were out.

Police said there were no reports of injury and the vehicle would be towed.

There were no reports of road blockage, however police had notified train control as the incident happened near train tracks.

