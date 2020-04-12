Sunday, 12 April 2020

Wanted pair arrested after running red light in Oamaru

    By Rebecca Ryan
    Two alleged burglars were arrested after running a red light in Oamaru on Saturday morning.

    At about 10.30am, a police patrol stopped a Subaru Legacy station wagon for running a red light in Thames St, Sergeant Tony Woodbridge, of Oamaru, said.

    Police recognised the 21 and 39 -year-old occupants of the vehicle as those wanted in relation to a break-in at the Pukeuri Butcher Shop earlier that day, Sgt Woodbridge said.

    They were arrested and jointly charged with burglary and possession of class A, B and C drugs.

    Police also carried out a search warrant at a Thames Hwy address on Saturday morning and arrested a 37-year-old Oamaru man for recent burglaries in Wharfe and Lynn Sts. Some stolen property was recovered, Sgt Woodbridge said.

    All three men have been held in police custody and will appear in the Timaru District Court on Tuesday.

