WDC to grant further $5m to centre

A concept design of the proposed new Waitaki Event Centre which is to be built in Oamaru’s Centennial Park. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Waitaki District Council has agreed to grant a further $5million to the Waitaki Sports and Events Centre in Oamaru — bringing its contribution to $15million — and it will not look to rate increases to fund the cash boost.

The council had originally granted $10million to the project to build the centre but was asked to increase its contribution by fundraisers.

The fundraising group was told by the other major contributors — who had not yet granted funds — that the council had to make a more sustainable contribution to make them come to the fundraising table.

Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher said the project now had a budgeted cost of $32million, up from the original $24million.

The council agreed to grant the $15million but wanted a report from staff on how to fund the additional $5million without increasing rates. It also wanted an updated fundraising plan from the events centre trust on how to acquire the remaining funding and its associated risks. There was also to be a commitment of significant funding being secured from external funding bodies.

Deputy mayor Hana Halalele said 50% of submissions to the council’s annual plan showed their support to go to $15million.

"I understand the challenges in terms of cost but my advice is we have to look to the future, have to look at the wellbeing of our community," she said.

She said the trust had originally looked at requesting $18million but had come up with $15million.

The centre was for the future, she said. It would probably not be soon enough for her school-aged children but it would be great for future generations. She was set to watch an interschool netball match yesterday afternoon but the school gym was not big enough to cater for all the people who wanted to watch.

Cr Jim Hopkins said he supported the proposal but was torn over the money.

"The future we confront is we have chosen costs which we want to do and then there is these imposed costs which is what we have to do. The Government has a new waste management formula which we are looking at another $3million on rates which is the equivalent of the library and the aquatic centre," he said.

The council needed to look at other ways to pay for the additional $5million. That could include selling under-performing assets or getting rid of property.

Cr Jim Thomson was supportive of the centre funding and said he knew of a person who was looking to move to Oamaru last year but had decided to move to another centre. One of the main reasons was a lack of sports facilities in the town.

Cr Rebecca Ryan said with netball being cancelled in Oamaru last Saturday many people were asking about the proposed stadium and when it would come. The council needed to send a signal it was confident in the new facility.

Mr Kircher said it was important the council showed it was right behind the centre and to see how the council could cover more of the cost without raising rates.

It was an investment and provided a service the centre had not had in the past. It was vital the centre was built to keep young people engaged in sport and keep up high participation numbers.