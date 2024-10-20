Weston School welcomes a fifth generation pupil

Riley Clark was accompanied by her father, Lance (left), and grandfather Steve, PHOTO: JULES CHIN

Riley Clark's first day of school was also an important milestone for her family.

The 5-year-old was accompanied by her father, Lance and grandfather, Steve, who also attended Weston School, one of three long-connected families at the school.

Steve Clark, of Weston, said Riley was the fifth generation of the family to attend the North Otago school.

His father, Selwyn, and grandmother, Nancy, had also attended the full primary school.

Deputy principal Kathryn Sim said they are thrilled Riley was beginning at Weston School and that her family had chosen to continue their long association.

"To have had five generations attend Weston School is a testament to the calibre of staff and students who have attended Weston and the educational opportunities that have been provided for many years.

"We look forward to establishing strong connections with Riley and her family as they add another chapter to the rich history of our school," Mrs Sim said.