Woman charged over alleged knifepoint 4WD theft

A 23-year-old Oamaru woman has been arrested and charged in relation to the alleged theft of a 4WD vehicle at knifepoint in Oamaru on November 12.

Police were called to the intersection of Ouse St and State Highway 1 about 12.50pm that day by the driver of the vehicle, who reported it stolen.

Police said at the time it was taken at knifepoint.

Detective Sergeant Hannah Booth, of Oamaru, later said the woman was a passenger in the vehicle at the time.

The woman was arrested in the small South Canterbury township of Geraldine late last week and charged with aggravated robbery, driving while disqualified, dangerous driving and possession of an offensive weapon.

She will appear in the Timaru District Court on December 14.