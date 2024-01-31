Otago among world's most-welcoming regions

Arrowtown, one of Otago's many highly rated scenic spots. Photo: Aaron Ross

It seems Otago has made quite a good impression on the world stage.

The 20 most-welcoming regions across the globe have been named - and Otago has come in at a friendly number seven on the list.

Featuring snow-capped mountains dotted with glacial lakes, and loved by locals and travellers alike, the region is a sight to behold and is only made more welcoming via its much-adored southern hospitality.

This is why it is no surprise this South Island gem copped a spot in the top 10.

The study was carried out by Booking.com, with entries identified based on the number of Traveller Review Awards each location has. These awards evaluate the hospitality, service and standards of travel accommodations, activities and transport purveyors of the location.

Perthshire in Scotland was named the No 1 region, and coming in at top spot on the list of the most-welcoming destinations was the Brazilian city of Arraial d’Ajuda, famed for its azure beaches and warm-welcoming community.

Hot on Perthshire’s tail in the battle for the most-welcoming region were Penghu, Taiwan (second); Boyaca, Colombia (third); Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (fourth); and Los Lagos, Chile (fifth).

Following Arraial d’Ajuda on the most-welcoming destinations list were Ermoupoli, Greece (second); Viana do Castelo, Portugal (third); Daylesford, Australia (fourth); and Grindelwald, Switzerland (fifth).

The highest-ranked American spot was Moab, Utah. The city – famed for its cinematic, rocky natural splendour – placed sixth on the destination list.

Reflecting on Perthshire’s win, Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing gushed: “To be recognised as one of 2024′s most welcoming destinations on earth is a tremendous accolade and shows that hospitality in Perth and Kinross is second to none.”

“We live in an area of outstanding natural beauty and welcome visitors from all over the world every year, and have successfully hosted world-renowned events like the Ryder Cup, Solheim Cup and, just last year, welcomed thousands of participants for the Gran Fondo, part of the UCI World Championships.

“In March, Perth Museum will open its doors to the public for the first time. The new home of the Stone of Destiny will bring thousands more visitors to the area, and I am sure they will all discover plenty to love about Perth and Kinross when they get here.”

Top 10 regions

1. Perthshire, United Kingdom

2. Penghu, Taiwan

3. Boyaca, Colombia

4. Trentino - Alto Adige, Italy

5. Los Lagos, Chile

6. Erongo, Namibia

7. Otago, New Zealand

8. Lapland, Finland

9. Asturias, Spain

10. Friesland, Netherlands

Top 10 destinations

1. Arraial d’Ajuda, Brazil

2. Ermoupoli, Greece

3. Viana do Castelo, Portugal

4. Daylesford, Australia

5. Grindelwald, Switzerland

6. Moab, United States

7. Uzes, France

8. Mazatlán, Mexico

9. Jaisalmer, India

10. Fujikawaguchiko, Japan