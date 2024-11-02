24-hour luge challenge to support charity

Brent Wallace, of Arrowtown, hopes to complete a world-first 24-hour luge attempt to support the I Am Hope Foundation. PHOTO: GINNY WALLACE

At 10.30am today, sleep-in Saturday, many of us will be relaxing and enjoying a quiet weekend after a long week.

But not Arrowtown’s Brent Wallace. At 10.30am, Mr Wallace is scheduled to cross the end of the track on Skyline’s luge track, after completing the world’s first 24-hour luge attempt.

Mr Wallace decided to take on the challenge to support the I Am Hope Foundation’s Gumboot Friday, which raises awareness for youth mental health.

He has a goal of raising $100,000 to support the charity.

Mr Wallace said he wanted to do something to support the charity after going through his own mental health battles.

He said when he eventually worked up the courage to seek help, he found the waiting list was months long.

The I Am Hope Foundation aims to get under-25s access to free counselling services in a timely manner.

"If I can achieve anything through this challenge, it would be to encourage young people to speak up and not be like my generation, which tends to stay quiet with our mental health battles."

To help raise awareness, Mr Wallace intentionally decided to do something which tested his resilience.

"I decided to make a hard challenge for myself, as there is always the thought you could give up — it’s easy to just stop and get off, like mental health."

During his 24-hours attempt, Mr Wallace has been joined by friends, family and I Am Hope Foundation founder Mike King for a few laps of the luge track.

Mr Wallace’s Givealittle page is still active, for those wanting to his support him and the I Am Hope Foundation — https://givealittle.co.nz/fundraiser/luge24hour.