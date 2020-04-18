Saturday, 18 April 2020

50 years of love honoured in lights

    By Matthew Mckew
    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    Shaking off the gloom of lockdown, Lyall McGregor (73) lit up his garden to celebrate 50 years of...
    Shaking off the gloom of lockdown, Lyall McGregor (73) lit up his garden to celebrate 50 years of marriage with wife Ann (72). PHOTO: ALISON METHERELL
    Lockdown was lit up by a life-long musician wanting to make his 50th wedding anniversary extra special for his wife in Fernhill.

    Former firefighter and Queenstown RSA past president Lyall McGregor decided to hunt out his old lighting equipment from his days as an entertainer and set it up in the garden.

    "I have always had this idea in the back of my mind to light up the garden."

    When Mr McGregor and his wife, Ann, moved from Dunedin to their Fernhill house in 1970, keen gardener Mrs McGregor set about planting trees that have "grown up with us".

    Last Saturday night, the eve of their wedding anniversary, Mr McGregor flooded those trees with a mixture of purple, green, yellow and orange light.

    ‘"I put a speaker outside and ran a real, sort of, haunting Ave Maria classical track. It was quite spectacular actually."

    Ann and Lyall McGregor have celebrated half a century together. PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    Ann and Lyall McGregor have celebrated half a century together. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

    The pair met in Dunedin when the drummer of Lyall’s then-band, Cord 3, set them up on a blind date.

    It was then 18 months before the question was popped and they had kept things fresh ever since by travelling and just generally "sticking together".

    The couple have a son, Carey, daughter, Dalice, and grandson, Van.

    The special evening was caught on camera by friend Alison Metherell from a safe distance and the celebration was topped off with a candlelit meal.

    A bottle of Champagne was supplied by Dalice, who had been dropping off shopping at their house during the Covid-19 lockdown.

    matthew.mckew@odt.co.nz

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter