Accused pair granted name suppression

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Two Queenstown residents charged in relation to an assault in Cow Lane last week have been granted interim name suppression.
A Sri Lankan chef was knocked unconscious after a one-punch assault at 3.20am last Tuesday. The man, who lives in Queenstown, is in intensive care in Dunedin Hospital.
A 23-year-old man has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent to injure and a 24-year-old man is charged with causing grievous bodily harm with reckless disregard for the safety of others.
Both charges carry a maximum penalty of seven years' jail.
The men appeared before a justice of the peace in the Queenstown District Court on Friday and were remanded on bail to appear before a judge on Monday, April 8.