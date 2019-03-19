Accused pair granted name suppression

Two Queenstown residents charged in relation to an assault in Cow Lane last week have been granted interim name suppression.

A Sri Lankan chef was knocked unconscious after a one-punch assault at 3.20am last Tuesday. The man, who lives in Queenstown, is in intensive care in Dunedin Hospital.

A 23-year-old man has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent to injure and a 24-year-old man is charged with causing grievous bodily harm with reckless disregard for the safety of others.

Both charges carry a maximum penalty of seven years' jail.

The men appeared before a justice of the peace in the Queenstown District Court on Friday and were remanded on bail to appear before a judge on Monday, April 8.