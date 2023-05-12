All Blacks to brave 250km ride

Former All Blacks (from left) Mils Muliaina, Richie McCaw and Jimmy Cowan pictured at the Holiday Inn Queenstown last night before setting off at dawn today in the 12th annual 250km Westpac Chopper Appeal Bike Ride, to Invercargill. PHOTO: TRACEY ROXBURGH

They have the padded lycra shorts, the "butt cream", a healthy dose of nerves and an almighty competitive spirit.

Former All Blacks Richie McCaw, Mils Muliaina and Jimmy Cowan saddled up at 6am today in Queenstown, along with about 72 other cyclists, in the 12th annual Westpac Chopper Appeal Bike Ride — a 250km jaunt on the pain train, finishing in Invercargill about 5.30pm.

In the South, the charity ride raises money for the Lakes District Air Rescue Trust, which supports Helicopters Otago’s fleet of five rescue helicopters in the area.

While included in the group this year are Westpac New Zealand Otago and Southland regional manager and event organiser Phil Taylor, who had participated in all 12 rides, it was a new experience for Cowan and Muliaina.

Cowan, of Invercargill, said organisers had been trying to get him involved for three or four years, but stalwart Murray Heath managed to get him at a "fragile moment" last year.

He was loaned a road bike over Christmas — the first time he had ridden one — and within two days organisers publicised he would do it.

"It’s been a blessing, really — I’ve had some purpose after work," Cowan said.

Muliaina was subjected to more of a pincer movement — he believed Cowan roped him in, but also received a call from Mr Heath three or four years ago, and was further encouraged by Sir John Kirwan.

"I thought I’d do it with him — we decided to do some training over summer ... JK [Sir John] started training and he pulled out.

"He stitched me up."

The only piece of advice Sir John gave Muliaina was to take "muscle relaxants".

"They reckon they were in a car pushing JK up the Jollies [in 2021] ... it’s been renamed ‘JK’s Hill’," Cowan said.

While for McCaw — fresh from a trip to the United Kingdom for the King’s coronation — road cycling was not new, he admitted this would be his longest ride.

To prepare, the Westpac ambassador had been training with Olympic rowing champion Nathan Cohen.

"Every time you go out with him you suffer."

Cowan had been hitting the roads around Southland to get ready, but Muliaina admitted he may be coming in a bit underprepared.

He had recently returned from a holiday in Apia — "I didn’t take the bike, I would’ve got run over," he said.

Mr Taylor said to date the events had raised $754,000 and they were on track to smash the record of $110,000 this year.

