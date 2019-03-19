Allegedly assaulted by gang members

Gang members are alleged to have assaulted two men in separate incidents in Queenstown early on Sunday.

Sergeant Steve Watt said ''quite a few'' of the group were in town over the weekend.

The first incident occurred about midnight on Saturday after a group of six to eight men were ejected from Rhinos' Ski Shack, in Cow Lane, along with the victim.

''Allegedly the victim had knocked a drink out of one of the other group's hands,'' Sgt Watt said.

Outside the man, believed to be of Indian descent, was ''assaulted in an unprovoked attack''.

''[He's been] punched repeatedly and whilst on the ground kicked a couple of times.''

The man suffered minor to moderate injuries, including bruises and cuts which would probably require stitches, Sgt Watt said.

At 2.45am on Sunday members of the same group allegedly assaulted a bouncer in Shotover St.

''He was knocked to the ground and repeatedly punched whilst on the [ground] by a group of four males.''

That victim had some facial swelling, cuts and bruises.

There was ''good CCTV footage'' of the Cow Lane incident.

''We have a reasonably good idea of who they are and will be following up those leads.''

Police are also investigating the theft of $6000 of tools from a locked ute parked in Wynyard Cres.

Sgt Watt said the tools were stolen between 5pm on Saturday and 9am on Sunday.

Four other people were arrested over the weekend in separate incidents, two of them drink-drivers.

A 19-year-old allegedly had a breath alcohol level of 797mcg.

A 29-year-old French woman was also charged after allegedly driving with a breath alcohol level of 599mcg at 3.20am yesterday.

A 45-year-old Australian man was charged with wilful damage after throwing two small rocks at the window of a restaurant in Beach St, Sgt Watt said.

The man was unhappy with ''the service he received'' so threw the rocks when he left, breaking the window, Sgt Watt said.

He was followed by staff, police were called and he was arrested and charged.