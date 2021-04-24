Autumn long lunch makes debut

PHOTO: TRACEY ROXBURGH

Enjoying a leisurely lunch at the Arrowtown Autumn Festival’s inaugural Autumn Long Lunch, held at Akarua Wines & Kitchen by Artisan yesterday, are (from left) Angela Lee and Jenny Hodgson, both of Queenstown, Renee Little, of Sydney, and Anna Jamieson, of Queenstown.

Guests were wined and dined all afternoon under marquees outside the restaurant, with outdoor heaters set up to keep the autumn chill away.

Today Arrowtown will be jam-packed for the festival’s main day, which will include a vintage car display from 8.30am in Buckingham St, the Arrowtown Fire Station’s open day from 9am and a market in Ramshaw Lane from 10am, which will also include entertainment from a variety of local performers.

The NZ Veterans Brass Band will perform at 10am on Buckingham Green, and at noon on the Library Green, ahead of the ever-popular street parade, which starts at 2pm.

Finals for the NZ Gold Panning Championships will also begin at Butler’s Green from 3pm.