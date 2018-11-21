Boulder crashes down near workers on Skippers Road

Skippers Road near Queenstown is likely to remain closed until at least tomorrow afternoon as a slip that is dropping debris hinders work at the site.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council said this afternoon that the road would be closed overnight after a 10 tonne boulder came crashing down while work crews were at the site.

A QLDC spokesman said the site remained unsafe for work to continue today, and "at the earliest, the estimates we've received are the road may be open late tomorrow afternoon".

The council earlier said said there had been reports of people trying to pass the slips and "we must caution against this as it is extremely unsafe to do so".

Crews were also on the way to the Crown Range zig zags with an excavator, where another slip has moved, pushing barriers out into the downhill lane, blocking a part of it.