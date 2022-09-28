Wednesday, 28 September 2022

Updated 5.10 pm

Car in flames on skifield access road

    By Oscar Francis
    A car fire that spread to nearby vegetation along the access road to the Remarkables Ski Area near Queenstown has been contained.

    Crews were called to the blaze about 1.25pm.

    They were still in attendance but the fire had been contained and they were mopping up by 3pm. 

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said crews from Frankton and Queenstown attended.

    An NZSki spokeswoman said a vehicle travelling down the Remarkables Ski Area access road, near Queenstown, experienced mechanical issues.

    The occupants pulled off the road and exited the vehicle. Soon after, the vehicle ignited.

    There were no injuries and the road was closed, the spokeswoman said.

    The vegetation fire was understood to have been about 100m by 50m.

