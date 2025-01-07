Caravan storage to go at Arrowtown park

The Arrowtown Campground was taken over by Hampshire Holiday Parks in 2023. PHOTO: OLIVIA JUDD

A tradition of parking your caravan in the holiday park while you head home is over in Arrowtown as an Australian camping ground giant changes the rules.

Owners who used to leave their caravan at the Arrowtown Holiday Park while they went home have been advised by new owner Hampshire Holiday Parks they will no longer be able to do so from April 30.

In 2023, Hampshire Holiday Parks took over the ownership of five holiday parks in Queenstown, Arrowtown, Wanaka, Albert Town and Glendhu Bay.

At the time, there were concerns it would lead to the loss of the beloved New Zealand style of camping.

In a letter anonymously sent to the Otago Daily Times, a concerned caravan owner said "loyalty and the Kiwi camping experience seems to be disappearing very quickly".

Hampshire Holiday Parks’ decision to stop caravan storage will affect about 50 caravans — some of which have been at the holiday park for more than 50 years, the letter said.

"As storage caravans, we have always paid storage fees, with some owners spending 50-70 nights a year in the park, contributing to the financial intake of the community," the letter said.

"But this will all drop away, as most people will only come for the major holiday breaks, not the long weekends or five-night stays that a lot of us do.

"It is of great concern that our Commerce Commission would give permission to let an Australian company take over such a monopoly in the Otago region with yet again profits going overseas."

A Hampshire Holiday Parks spokesperson confirmed the company had decided to remove onsite caravan storage at the Arrowtown Holiday Park so more space could be made year-round.

"This decision only affects our Arrowtown location and there is no proposal to implement it in other holiday parks.

"It is our strong belief that it is in the best interests of the business and the local community to improve site availability for tourist use in Arrowtown."

Hampshire Holiday Group has given caravan owners the option to store their caravans at its Glendhu Bay site, just over an hour’s drive away.

