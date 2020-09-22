Tuesday, 22 September 2020

Collective dip in lake to remember young life lost

    By Matthew Mckew
    PHOTO: MATTHEW MCKEW
    Friends and family of the Arrowtown teenager killed in a car crash last month caused a splash yesterday.

    Sausages were sizzled, beers toasted and the cold water of Frankton Marina braved to celebrate what would have been Allanah Walker’s 18th birthday.

    Loved ones had travelled from as far as Fairlie and beyond, to embrace the Wakatipu High School girl’s favourite pastime — a dunk in the lake — her aunt, Michele Walker, said.

    ‘‘Her one love was to always go out and swim. It didn’t matter what day or what time of the year it was.

    ‘‘We are here to celebrate who she was, what she was all about — being crazy, being Allanah and being anything that wasn’t normal.’’

    Her mother, Sarah, said it was a fitting tribute to her daughter. 

