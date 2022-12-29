Consent refusal may be appealed

Thurlby Domain owners (from left) Vicki, Kieran, Felicity and Revell Buckham, and dog Mac, at part of their property earlier this year. Independent commissioners have rejected their application to hold up to 100 temporary events at the property, one of Queenstown’s most historic. Photo: Tracey Roxburgh

The owners of one of Queenstown’s most historic properties are likely to appeal a decision which has prevented them hosting events in future.

On Tuesday, the Otago Daily Times reported independent commissioners Dr Lee Beattie and Wendy Baker refused land use consent for Vicki and Revell Buckham to host up to 100 events per year at Thurlby Domain, with a maximum of 150 guests at each function.

The commissioners found while conditions could largely mitigate effects, including traffic, on-site car parking and noise, the intensity of the proposal was greater than could be absorbed without significantly affecting the area’s character, even on the limited basis proposed.

In a statement to the ODT, the Buckhams said they were "definitely’’ considering an appeal.

"Needless to say, we are disappointed in the rationale of this decision which, in effect, locks out many in our wider community who have enjoyed the use of, and access to, the Thurlby Domain heritage environment over the years.’’

The Buckhams have owned the property, first built in the 1870s by prominent business and political leader Bendix Hallenstein, for the past 31 years, during which time they stabilised the ruins of Mr Hallenstein’s original mansion and restored other historic buildings on the site.

They also opened the property to many community groups and individuals, and charged a fee for private events, like weddings, the proceeds of which went towards maintaining and restoring the grounds and buildings.

The couple "totally reject’’ allegations made regarding the historical use of the property — of the 31 submitters, 15 were opposed to the proposal, many of whom criticised past events for attracting noise, litter, traffic congestion and drunkenness — and noted they had only been approached by one neighbour regarding access to the park and heritage buildings in the past three decades.

"It is also perhaps disappointing that none of the objectors other than the [Queenstown Lakes District Council] offered any constructive proposals as to how a mutually beneficial outcome might be achieved.

"However, this is far from over, and in the meantime we would like to convey our thanks for the significant public support we have received throughout this matter,’’ their statement said.

