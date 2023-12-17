Crash victim was head butcher at Royalburn Station

Outrega (Tré) Anderson, Royalburn Station’s head butcher and master charcutier, was killed in a car crash near Arrow Junction on Saturday morning. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

The victim of a fatal car crash near Queenstown on Saturday morning is being remembered as an incredible friend, amazing leader and a "humble, beautiful soul".

Royalburn Station co-owner Carlos Bagrie says Outrega Anderson, better known as Tré, was originally from Southland, moving to Queenstown about 13 years ago.

It is understood he was 48.

Initially employed at the award-winning Amisfield restaurant, Mr Anderson worked under internationally-renowned executive chef Vaughan Mabee for almost 11 years, working his way up into leadership roles.

He joined Royalburn in January, where he was the farm’s head butcher and "master charcutier".

Mr Bagrie was the last to spend time with him, enjoying a catch-up with him on Friday night.

"Tré was one of those incredibly rare and special people who have an effect on how you appreciate life," he said.

"He was incredibly talented, having trained as an industrial designer, an artist, a chef and a butcher.

"Beyond work, Tré was an incredible friend, an amazing leader and a humble, beautiful soul.

"Our entire team is numb with pain and grief."

In a tribute on social media, Royalburn described Mr Anderson as an "old, wise soul, kind, humble and always the calm in the eye of any storm".

"It pains us so much to think we will never hear your hearty laugh, or see your infectious smile in person again.

"We will miss you so much, mate, until we meet again."

Mr Anderson was killed in a two-car collision on State Highway 6, near Arrow Junction, about 7.40am on Saturday.

The driver of the other vehicle involved was taken to hospital in a serious condition — a police spokesman was unable to provide an update on their condition yesterday.

The road was closed between Cromwell’s Pearson Rd and the Crown Range Rd, near Arrowtown, for almost six hours on Saturday, reopening just before 2pm.

The police spokesman said an investigation into the crash was ongoing.

tracey.roxburgh@odt.co.nz