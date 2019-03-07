Decision on controversial Queenstown development deferred

It appears D-Day stood for ‘Defer Day’ for Queenstown’s council, with councillors voting to postpone a decision on the controversial Laurel Hills development until next month.

The vote, which was split six in favour and four against, means the decision will be delayed until April’s full council meeting.

Queenstown Lakes District Council staff had recommended councillors green-light the Special Housing Area development in principle.

Developers propose building 156 homes along Ladies Mile, in a move that riled up Shotover Country and Lake Hayes Estate residents.

Council planners said it should be approved, although they warned the council would have to address major traffic and transport issues.

More than 300 submissions on the proposal were made during public consultation, with just three predominantly in favour of the development.