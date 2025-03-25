Deportee jailed for unprovoked assault

A 501 deportee who, without provocation, punched a Queenstown resident with such force his two front teeth were knocked loose has received another prison term.

However, given Kana Patrick, 40, requested to be held in custody after he was arrested and charged in January, he had already served all but a couple of weeks of the five-month sentence handed down in the Queenstown District Court by Judge Mark Williams yesterday.

Patrick, a bushman, had earlier admitted injuring the victim with intent and resisting police on January 17, and yesterday also admitted stealing grocery items valued at $192.29, property of Pak’nSave Queenstown, on December 7.

In relation to the former incident, Judge Williams said Patrick was speaking to the victim in a Queenstown street and, using his left hand, manoeuvred the victim to face him and promptly punched him in the face with a closed fist.

The victim fell backwards, on to concrete, and, along with loose teeth, sustained a mild concussion and a split lip requiring stitches.

"It goes without saying it makes [him] think of his own safety and [he] has to look over his shoulder," the judge said.

"It is not the kind of behaviour people want in Queenstown."

Patrick was restrained by passers-by until police arrived, but was verbally abusive and refused to follow instructions, continuing to threaten violence until restraints were applied.

Judge Williams said Patrick had convictions dating back to at least 2008, including 25 amassed in Australia over a 10-year period, which led to his deportation.

While he had struggled as a young person, he had sought help in the past, and had personal goals to stay clean, keep his hands to himself, surround himself with positive people, play rugby, go to church and be there for his children.

"You want to turn your life around," Judge Williams said.

It was to Patrick’s credit he sought to be held in custody after his arrest, because he did not want to return to his "old circle or old ways" and undermine the positive changes he had been making, the judge said.

"It shows to me a degree of maturity on your part, as well as a degree of reflection and now, having returned to New Zealand, a desire to change your ways."

On the assault charge, Patrick was sentenced to five months’ imprisonment and ordered to pay $1400 reparation to the victim, while on the shoplifting charge he was convicted and discharged, and ordered to pay reparation in full.

Existing sentences of supervision and community work were cancelled.