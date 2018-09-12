Driver three times legal limit: police

A suspected drink-driver is due to appear in court after crashing his car and ending up on another person's property.

The 26-year-old man from Queenstown crashed about 8.15pm yesterday in Shotover Country.

Police said he blew a reading of 869mcg - more than three times the legal limit - when breath-tested by officers.

He was due to appear in court next week.

Officers were also called to deal with a dispute outside Fergburger in Shotover St about 11pm yesterday.

A 41-year-old Queenstown man was arrested for alleged disorderly behaviour and was released on bail.

