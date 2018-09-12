Wednesday, 12 September 2018

Driver three times legal limit: police

    By Josh Walton
    A suspected drink-driver is due to appear in court after crashing his car and ending up on another person's property.

    The 26-year-old man from Queenstown crashed about 8.15pm yesterday in Shotover Country.

    Police said he blew a reading of 869mcg - more than three times the legal limit - when breath-tested by officers.

    He was due to appear in court next week.

    Officers were also called to deal with a dispute outside Fergburger in Shotover St about 11pm yesterday.

    A 41-year-old Queenstown man was arrested for alleged disorderly behaviour and was released on bail.

