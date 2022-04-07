Thursday, 7 April 2022

Early snow dusts Queenstown mountains

    The Cardrona Alpine Resort this morning. Photo: Cardrona Alpine Resort
    There is a light coating of snow on mountains around Queenstown this morning after a cold front moved across the country last night.

    Cardrona Alpine Resort says it's had a dusting of snow overnight.

    "Just a couple of months until we open for winter and this has got us pretty excited," a spokesperson said.

    Snow could also be seen on The Remarkables and Coronet Peak in Queenstown this morning.

    A cold front moved across the country yesterday, bringing heavy rain and strong winds to parts of the North and South islands.

    Thunderstorms also rumbled across the south overnight.

    The Remarkables this morning. Photo: The Remarkables
    There is a noticeable difference in temperatures in many places today from yesterday.

    Dunedin was sitting at 10degC at 10am, and both Christchurch and Wellington were on 13degC.

    The weather is expected to remain relatively fine for most of the country over the weekend.

    -By Devon Bolger

     

