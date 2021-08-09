Failure led to line fall, traffic chaos

Delta utility vans (bottom left) at the scene after the line came down last month. Photo: Richard Tapper

An almost 60-year-old conductor had degraded to the point it failed late last month, causing widespread chaos on Queenstown roads.

On July 23 the Shotover Bridge, on State Highway 6, had to be closed for about two hours after the power line came down across it, resulting in widespread power outages, including to The Remarkables skifield.

An Aurora spokeswoman told the Otago Daily Times the conductor, or power line, which broke and fell to the ground was initially installed in 1962.

"Inspection of the conductor ... indicated that at some time in the past the conductor was damaged.

"The damage had continued to degrade over time and ultimately resulted in the failure."

Aurora had made "temporary repairs", but would return in August to replace the span and bring it up to current design standards, the spokeswoman said.

"The outage required to complete this work will be undertaken at a time to minimise the impact to both electricity supply and travel along SH6".