Footage sought of crash down bank

The woman was trapped for several hours between an embankment and a building on Gorge Rd. Photo: Tracey Roxburgh

Queenstown police are appealing for CCTV footage as they investigate a serious crash in which a woman was trapped for several hours down a bank.

The 22-year-old German remains in a critical but stable condition in Dunedin Hospital's ICU, having been trapped in the black Honda Odyssey for several hours on Wednesday, March 13.

The car crashed over an embankment and became wedged between it and the rear of a building in the Gorge Road Retail Centre.

Detective Matthew Jones said today an exact time of the crash had yet to be confirmed, however, it appeared most likely to have happened between 3.45am and 6am.

Emergency services were alerted about 10.30am and the woman was freed from the vehicle about 11.15am.

She was taken to Lakes District Hospital and then transferred to Dunedin Hospital.

Det Jones said the crash scene examination had been completed, but a final inspection of the vehicle involved had not been finished.

Police now wanted to hear from any businesses or individuals who may have CCTV cameras along Gorge Rd, between the CBD and intersection of Gorge Rd and Industrial Place.

Police had identified the three people believed to have been in the car before the crash, however ''it remains unclear as to what has occurred''.

"As police are yet to establish the cause of the crash, we are interested in any footage that may show the vehicle as it travelled in the Gorge Road area.''

The vehicle's registration number was EEF783.

Anyone walking in the area at the time who saw the vehicle, or believed they may have relevant information, was asked to contact police.

• Queenstown police: 03 441 1600; Crimestoppers: 0800 555 111.