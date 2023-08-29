Frustration over Queenstown street closure

Matt Wong. Photo: Mountain Scene

Queenstown councillor Matt Wong is one of many Fernhill and Sunshine Bay residents "completely frustrated" by the lack of communication from the Whakatipu Transport Programme Alliance about another lengthy closure of Lake St.

The steep street, which residents use to circumvent the CBD traffic cluster to get in and out of town, will be out of bounds for at least two months, as of yesterday.

The Alliance, which comprises the council, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and four construction companies, is closing the street to allow for the final stages of work on Man St infrastructure upgrades to progress the Lakeview development.

The street has been closed several times over the past year, including for a similar period coinciding with the July school holidays and start of the ski season.

Wong says the Alliance "hasn’t delivered on the community engagement they promised they would".

"The only way I find out they’re closing Lake St is because I’m a business owner [of iFly] in Brecon St … not as a councillor or a Fernhill resident.

"I think their social licence is completely lacking … and it’s completely frustrating for us as councillors that we don’t get any communication from them.

"I don’t want to stop them doing their work but … the community hasn’t been taken on that journey."

Fernhill Sunshine Bay Community Association chairwoman Simone Bray says the street closures result in traffic delays that bring the residents to "breaking point".

The association’s contacted council with alternative options to reduce congestion, including temporary traffic lights further along Camp St, and removing other pedestrian crossings, but have had no response.

Council media man Sam White, speaking on behalf of the Alliance, says the community will have a chance to speak to Alliance officials at a meeting next month.

"We thank the association for its proactive suggestions to reduce congestion and are considering these as part of our ongoing dialogue."

- By Matt Porter