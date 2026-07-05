Grant strikes the right note

From left, Otago Masonic Charitable Trust member Gary Lonsdale, band president Bruce McLeod, trust member Nick Langley, band pipe major John Teviotdale and trust members Chris Buckley and Graeme Bell. Photo: supplied

The Queenstown & Southern Lakes Pipe Band has received "much-needed" funding from the Otago Masonic Charitable Trust to replace ageing uniform items.

Band president Bruce McLeod says its members are "extremely grateful" for the grant, which it has used to replace band shirts, special band socks, and to buy new pipe cords for its bagpipes.

McLeod says the items had not been replaced for almost 10 years, when the band played at a music festival in Shanghai.

Several members of the trust attended the band’s practice at the Arrowtown Community Centre last week, where they learnt about the "nuances and complex tuning requirements" of the bagpipes and drums that make up a pipe band, as well as the uniform pieces and how they are worn.

The band is off to China again next year, this time to play at the Beijing International Music Carnival and an arts festival in Luoyang.

The band’s next public performance will be at the opening of the Te Puna Mahara — Cromwell Memorial Events Centre on July 18.