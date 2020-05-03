Sunday, 3 May 2020

Greatest Need Fund still growing

    By Tracey Roxburgh
    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    Helping hands ... Queenstown resident Kaye Parker (front) with Wakatipu Community Foundation...
    Kaye Parker with Wakatipu Community Foundation CEO Jennifer Belmont, left, and chairman Ray Key. Photo: Mountain Scene
    More than half a million dollars – and three cows – have been raised for the Wakatipu’s Greatest Need Fund.

    Queenstown fundraising queen Kaye Parker tells Mountain Scene in the seven days to last Wednesday donations continued to roll in from across the region, the country, and the world.

    By mid last week the total raised was $572,291.

    “And the offer of three cows … from a local farmer.”

    Parker says the animals will be butchered and the meat will be donated to help feed those in need.

    “When you think about it, that’s actually huge.”

    All the money raised for the fund, being supported by the Wakatipu Community Foundation, is going to fill the gaps between government and local council support, to help frontline charities overwhelmed with the need in the resort resulting from the Covid-19 crisis.

    “We’ve just seen, every week, things getting worse and the fact that we’ve gone from the fastest growing to, probably, the district now that’s going to have the highest unemployment … I think it was a gentle wake-up call for everybody, including me.”

    The granting committee announced its first grant recipients on April 22 and allocated more than $150,000 to several charities.

    Parker says they’ll wait for a little while before the next round to see what support may come from the government, and where the most need remains.

    To find out more, or donate, click here.

    tracey.roxburgh@scene.co.nz

    Mountain Scene
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter