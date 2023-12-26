Gus celebrates 33rd exhibition

PHOTO: GUS WATSON

For the 33rd year in a row, renowned Queenstown artist Gus Watson’s opening up his home studio for his annual New Year exhibition.

Open to the public from January 3 to 14, next year’s exhibition features 22 new paintings, including the one pictured, which he says are "fresh, bright, colourful" and of "unique style", depicting local scenery, life drawings, women, horses and abstracts.

Watson’s home studio, at 355 Littles Rd, is set in his beautiful garden, which people are free to walk through and enjoy.