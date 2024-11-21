Hiker missing on track near Queenstown

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Sanjeev, aged 25, was dropped off at the start of Wye Creek track on State Highway 6 (Kingston Road) about 8.15am.
He was planning to walk the track to the Remarkables skifield and was expected to arrive about 8pm, police said in a statement.
When he did not arrive as expected, his friends reported him missing.
Sanjeev is of Nepalese descent and is approximately 150cm tall and has a slight build. He has black, shoulder-length hair.
He is believed to be wearing a black/grey jacket, hiking shoes and beanie, and beige cargo pants.
He was carrying a black backpack, a hiking pole, and a black DSLR camera bag.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
