iFLY among award winners

Queenstown's iFLY Indoor Skydiving was last night named winner of the Tourism Talent Employer of Choice Award at the Tourism Industry Association’s 2021 Tourism Awards.

The award recognises a business which has risen to workforce challenges and maintained a positive and high-performing workplace with industry-leading practices and innovations to retain and recruit staff.

Other finalists in the category were Auckland-based Maverick Digital and Miranda Holiday Park, on the Coromandel.

Award winners were finally revealed during an online event last night after a three-month postponement because of Covid-19.

TIA chief executive Chris Roberts said anticipation had been building for longer than expected.

The Sir Jack Newman Award for Outstanding Industry Leader was awarded to prominent tourism consultant Dave Bamford, while ChristchurchNZ destination and attractions general manager Loren Heaphy was named tourism’s emerging leader and Auckland’s Ceillhe Sperath, of TIME Unlimited Tours, won the Marsh Tourism Industry Champion Award.

Tekapo’s Dark Sky Project won the He Kai Kei Aku Ringa Maori Tourism Award, while Waiho Hot Tubs, on the West Coast, took home the Resilience and Innovation Award, beating 38 other entrants.