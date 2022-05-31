Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Jet boat incident now under investigation

    By Cass Marrett
    A weekend incident in which four people were tipped out of a jet boat in the Kawarau River near Queenstown is now under investigation by the Queenstown Lakes District Council.

    One person was taken to hospital after emergency services responded to a report of a boat overturning near the Kawarau River Bridge.

    A police spokeswoman confirmed four people were in the boat when it overturned about 2.40pm on Sunday. The occupants were found downstream.

    The overturned jet boat was later found in a restricted zone beneath the Kawarau suspension bridge.

    Phil Wiel.
    Queenstown harbourmaster Phil Wiel said an unmanned jet boat ended up within the restricted area after the incident, but the circumstances surrounding it needed to be established.

    The council said its first priority was to remove the vessel from the river so it was no longer a navigational hazard or pollution risk.

    The boat has yet to be recovered.

