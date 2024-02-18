Junior green thumbs bloom

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Jill Egerton says the students, who undertake a weekly gardening session, have grown most of the veges from seed, "so it’s been an amazing learning experience for them".
She’s pictured with four of the green thumbs — from left, Isobel Eady, Rose Gallie, Frankie Sim and Levie Clark, who are all 12.
Once the produce — including pumpkins, which the kids all name, courgettes, sweet corn, leeks, onions and flowers — is ready, the students are then selling everything to raise funds for an upcoming camp in Bannockburn.
Egerton says she’s also indebted to locals who’ve donated the likes of rabbit-proof fencing, polythene and compost, along with landowner Roger Monk and the kids’ coordinator, Toni Monk.