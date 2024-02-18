Sunday, 18 February 2024

Junior green thumbs bloom

    By Philip Chandler
    Arrowtown's Jill Egerton with Arrowtown school pupils Isobel Eady, Rose Gallie, Frankie Sim and Levie Clark, who are all 12. PHOTO: RHYVA VAN ONSELEN
    With guidance from a local retiree, 10Arrowtown School students have been planting, tending and harvesting a prolificvege patch on the outskirts of the town.

    Jill Egerton says the students, who undertake a weekly gardening session, have grown most of the veges from seed, "so it’s been an amazing learning experience for them".

    She’s pictured with four of the green thumbs — from left, Isobel Eady, Rose Gallie, Frankie Sim and Levie Clark, who are all 12.

    Once the produce — including pumpkins, which the kids all name, courgettes, sweet corn, leeks, onions and flowers — is ready, the students are then selling everything to raise funds for an upcoming camp in Bannockburn.

    Egerton says she’s also indebted to locals who’ve donated the likes of rabbit-proof fencing, polythene and compost, along with landowner Roger Monk and the kids’ coordinator, Toni Monk.

