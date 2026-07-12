Junior riders returning to worlds

Two Wakatipu Pony Club riders will again be representing New Zealand at next month’s under-18 world champs in the equestrian discipline of Mounted Games.

With just three other team-mates, Sophie Eade (right), 16, who is pictured with her pony, Rocky, and Georgia Dee, who is on Tui, will compete in Lamotte-Beuvron, France, from August 10 till 16.

The discipline incorporates about 30 fast-paced challenges for teams, pairs or individuals, requiring athletic skills as well as riding ability.

Both students at Wakatipu High, Sophie and Georgia also competed in the U18 worlds in Belgium last year, the NZ team finishing a very creditable sixth in the A finals.

The New Zealanders were at a disadvantage on borrowed ponies, but Georgia’s dad Ian Dee says "we’re going to a guy we met last year who supplied some ponies to them, and he’s going to supply the whole team".

"So we know a little more of what ponies we can get, and also the ponies know each other, too, so that’ll be a big advantage as well."

Ian says both girls have been training hard and also working hard to raise money for their trip.