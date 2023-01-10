Ko spends honeymoon on the green

Lydia Ko and husband Chung Jun pose with the Vare Trophy, the Rolex Player of the Year trophy and the CME Globe trophy after Ko’s win in the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Florida, last November. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

You can take the woman on a honeymoon, but it appears you cannot keep her from the greens.

New Zealand golf superstar, and world women’s No 1, Lydia Ko is honeymooning in the South — and could not resist the temptation to play a round of golf with her new husband, Chung Jun, an open innovation associate for the Hyundai Cradle, at Jack’s Point on Sunday.

Jack’s Point golf general manager John Griffin was not at the course, but said some of his staff had a chat with her.

"She’s just lovely — a really lovely person.

"She just loves coming to Queenstown [and] she wanted to just have a game with her husband on honeymoon."

The newlyweds married in South Korea on December 30, capping off a stellar year for 25-year-old Ko, who won the CME Group Tour Championship and moved up the Roles Rankings to world No 1 for the third time in her LPGA career in November.

The Otago Daily Times understands Ko spent time chatting to people and posing for photos at the clubhouse restaurant following the couple’s round.