Tuesday, 10 January 2023

Ko spends honeymoon on the green

    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    Lydia Ko and husband Chung Jun pose with the ...
    Lydia Ko and husband Chung Jun pose with the Vare Trophy, the Rolex Player of the Year trophy and the CME Globe trophy after Ko’s win in the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Florida, last November. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES
    You can take the woman on a honeymoon, but it appears you cannot keep her from the greens.

    New Zealand golf superstar, and world women’s No 1, Lydia Ko is honeymooning in the South — and could not resist the temptation to play a round of golf with her new husband, Chung Jun, an open innovation associate for the Hyundai Cradle, at Jack’s Point on Sunday.

    Jack’s Point golf general manager John Griffin was not at the course, but said some of his staff had a chat with her.

    "She’s just lovely — a really lovely person.

    "She just loves coming to Queenstown [and] she wanted to just have a game with her husband on honeymoon."

    The newlyweds married in South Korea on December 30, capping off a stellar year for 25-year-old Ko, who won the CME Group Tour Championship and moved up the Roles Rankings to world No 1 for the third time in her LPGA career in November.

    The Otago Daily Times understands Ko spent time chatting to people and posing for photos at the clubhouse restaurant following the couple’s round.

     

     

     

    Advertisement

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter