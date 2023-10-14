Long lunch back on the menu

Arrowtown's popular Long Lunch — rebranded Long Table — is being served up again on Buckingham St on December 1, after a year’s break due to the Covid-induced chef shortage.

Run by the Arrowtown Promotion and Business Association (APBA), it will cater for 500 guests whose meals will be provided by nine local restaurants.

For the first time, patrons will be totally protected from the elements so they will neither be sun-baked nor drenched by rain as has happened in recent years.

The cost of food and shelter, plus other health and safety requirements, meant it was not a cheap event to run, APBA manager Nicky Busst said.

Ms Busst praised the "creative genius" of event organiser Mel Gimblett, who is an organiser of the NZ Open golf tourney at nearby Millbrook.

She was also grateful to the participating restaurants, who essentially did little more than cover costs, Ms Busst said.

If there were any proceeds, she would ask the community to choose a deserving cause.