Love song, concert to farewell home town

Cardrona residents Martin and Kay Curtis in August last year, after deciding to move from Cardrona to Alexandra. PHOTO: MARJORIE COOK

Folk singer-songwriter Martin Curtis (79) will farewell his Cardrona home town of 46 years with a Farewell to Cardrona concert on April 15.

Mr Curtis and his wife Kay left Cardrona last August for the quieter climes among the orchards of Earnscleugh, near Alexandra.

They left because the Cardrona they knew and loved from the 1970s had changed and they felt it was time to move on.

"My final song for this concert I started writing on the day I left," Mr Curtis said.

"I started writing it as I drove down our drive for the last time.

"Bellbirds were chatting in trees ... a sad song but looking forward to a new life."

Mr Curtis has sung it a couple of times at folk festivals and would probably record it at some stage.

His love song to Cardrona is called Farewell to Cardrona and is one of four or five new songs he intends performing at his favourite venue, the Cardrona Hall.

"It has four verses. It tells what it was really like in the early days, with no neighbours, a party line, riding horses on the [Cardrona Valley] road and never seeing a car.

"Now you can’t step out of the drive without waiting for five minutes to get on the road.

"It has become one of the busiest roads in the South Island, I think."

The concert will also feature Mr Curtis’ friend and fellow musician Graham Wardrop, of Christchurch.