Wednesday, 6 May 2020

Breaking News

Massive job cuts at Shotover Jet confirmed

    By Matthew Mckew
    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    Maori-owned tourism assets need to be used to provide young Maori with more opportunities in the...
    Shotover Jet will be put into hibernation. Photo: supplied.
    The deep and far-reaching impacts of Covid-19 have led to 309 job losses at Ngāi Tahu Tourism, it has been confirmed.

    In a joint statement chief executive Mike Pohio and kaiwhakahaere Lisa Tumahai confirmed Queenstown-based Dart River Adventures and Shotover Jet would go into "hibernation" along with Agrodrome, Dark Sky Project, Franz Josef Glacier Guides, Frank Josef Hot Pool, Guided Walks New Zealand, Hukafalls Jet, Rainbow Springs and Vantage Helicopters.

    "Consequently, our Ngāi Tahu Tourism workforce will be reduced from 348 kaimahi to 39 kaimahi for the time being.

    "We expect to write off the equivalent of the last five years of Ngāi Tahu Tourism profits.

    "Even if the domestic market soon picks up, it will not be enough to sustain our current operations or staffing."

    But, the company leaders said Ngai Tahu remained "deeply committed" to promoting tourism in New Zealand and would adapt to meet opportunities in the months and years ahead.

    "With this in mind, we have retained the key capabilities we need, so we are able to reopen at least to the domestic market when conditions permit, starting with Shotover Jet and Hukafalls Jet."

    They said they would do all they could to support staff leaving.

    Glacier Southern Lakes Helicopters would continue to operate at reduced capacity.

    Work has also restarted on the All Blacks Experience in Auckland since the country moved to Alert Level 3, although the opening date was under review with partner New Zealand Rugby.

    "It is paramount tourism, alongside the rest of Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu Group, emerges from Covid-19 well-positioned to continue serving the best interests of Ngāi Tahu whānau.

    "These steps have been taken with our ultimate goal in mind: Mō tātou, ā, mō kā uri ā muri ake nei."

    matthew.mckew@odt.co.nz

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter