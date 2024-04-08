Moving date

PHOTO: ARCHIVE

The latest target date for the removal of the former Queenstown Arts Centre building (above) from Stanley St to Frankton’s Country Lane has been set for sometime between June 7 and 19.

Dunedin’s McNeilly Heavy Haulage has been awarded the contract for the job.

However, it will first demolish the neighbouring former Queenstown Playcentre building, to enable the larger arts centre building to be lifted out.

The operators of the Country Lane retail village, opposite the Events Centre, had originally hoped the relocation would occur last August.

Preparation of the building for its shift along Frankton Rd will now begin shortly.