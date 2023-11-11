New book tells story of local food resilience

A new book, telling the stories of the Queenstown-Lakes community, was launched at the Frankton Library on Thursday night.

Our Community Kai Story, spearheaded by the Queenstown Lakes District Council, was created as a tribute to residents to celebrate the district’s collective resilience over the past few years, and involved 25 contributors.

Community partnerships manager Marie Day said the book was filled with stories and local knowledge about how to grow, gather and care for the district’s resources, recipes and personal food memories from residents.

"It was really fulfilling to work on a project that reflects our diversity and celebrates how passionate people are about sharing food in our place.

"We are really excited to share this with everyone involved and the wider community," Ms Day said.

Council resilience and climate action manager Bill Nicoll said the book’s development supported the council’s work to improve the resilience of the local food system as a "key action" in the Queenstown Lakes Climate and Biodiversity Plan.

"We know that our local food system is vulnerable to the impacts of climate change and major natural disaster events.

"That’s why council is working in partnership with a wide range of organisations and community leaders across the district to develop a food resilience road map.

"This book celebrates the amazing progress being made and helps tell the story of how we can all contribute to a shared vision of a resilient, low-carbon, local food system."

Proceeds from the book will be given to Queenstown food rescue charity KiwiHarvest.

The book would be available soon from Queenstown and Wānaka council offices, Paetara Aspiring Centre, the Wānaka Recreation Centre, Queenstown’s Te Atamira arts and cultural centre and Queenstown, Frankton and Wānaka libraries.