New show follows skifield staff

Queenstown skifields are set to star in a new reality TV show, airing on Bravo.

Snow Crew, a documentary-style series explores what it takes to run a successful winter resort in Queenstown, and follows the lives of some of NZSki’s crew working at Coronet Peak and The Remarkables — both during and after work.

From intricate ski rescues to elaborate events, the camera crews have captured it all.

The first episode includes footage of blizzard conditions at Coronet Peak, where about 25cm fell during the day, creating havoc on the mountain, and access road.

Created and produced by Stripe Studios, Snow Crew was filmed in stints across all of last season.

NZSki chief executive Paul Anderson said the style of the new show was different from TVNZ’S Mt Hutt Rescue which had more of a "Bondi Rescue-type approach".

"This one ... is a more behind-the-scenes look at some of our fantastic crew, and how they operate on a day-to-day basis.

"It’s a far more personal look at some of the personalities that keep the mountains operating smoothly."

Mr Anderson hoped the 10-episode season, which premieres on June 24, would also help the public understand what it took to keep mountains operating, "and hopefully a bit of empathy for challenges the staff face on a daily basis".

