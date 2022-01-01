Saturday, 1 January 2022

One injured in fall at Remarkables

    By Cass Marrett
    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    A person has been injured after a fall at Queenstown’s Remarkables.

    A police spokesman confirmed the person had fallen - possibly on a track at the Remarkables - but exactly how they fell was unclear.

    Another police spokeswoman confirmed the person had injured their leg and a helicopter had been dispatched.

    A further St John’s spokeswoman confirmed they’d been called by police at 1.56pm and one person in a moderate condition had been airlifted to Lakes District hospital.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter