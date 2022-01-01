One injured in fall at Remarkables

A person has been injured after a fall at Queenstown’s Remarkables.

A police spokesman confirmed the person had fallen - possibly on a track at the Remarkables - but exactly how they fell was unclear.

Another police spokeswoman confirmed the person had injured their leg and a helicopter had been dispatched.

A further St John’s spokeswoman confirmed they’d been called by police at 1.56pm and one person in a moderate condition had been airlifted to Lakes District hospital.