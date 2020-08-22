One killed in serious crash near Millbrook

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A police spokeswman said the crash occured near Millbrook Resort, between The Avenue and Middlerigg Rd, shortly before 9.20pm.
A St John media release stated a helicopter had been dispatched and two patients were transported to Lakes District Hospital.
One was in a serious condition and the other had moderate injuries.
The road is closed and diversions are in place.
Police have asked motorists to avoid the area if possible.