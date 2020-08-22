One killed in serious crash near Millbrook

One person was killed in the crash near Millbrook Resort. Photo: Guy Williams

St John are reporting one person has died and two others are injured following a two car crash near Arrowtown.

A police spokeswman said the crash occured near Millbrook Resort, between The Avenue and Middlerigg Rd, shortly before 9.20pm.

A St John media release stated a helicopter had been dispatched and two patients were transported to Lakes District Hospital.

One was in a serious condition and the other had moderate injuries.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash. Photo: Guy Williams

The road is closed and diversions are in place.

Police have asked motorists to avoid the area if possible.