Saturday, 22 August 2020

One killed in serious crash near Millbrook

    One person was killed in the crash near Millbrook Resort. Photo: Guy Williams
    St John are reporting one person has died and two others are injured following a two car crash near Arrowtown. 

    A police spokeswman said the crash occured near Millbrook Resort, between The Avenue and Middlerigg Rd, shortly before 9.20pm. 

    A St John media release stated a helicopter had been dispatched and two patients were transported to Lakes District Hospital. 

    One was in a serious condition and the other had moderate injuries. 

    Emergency services at the scene of the crash. Photo: Guy Williams
    The road is closed and diversions are in place. 

    Police have asked motorists to avoid the area if possible.  

     

     

