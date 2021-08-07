Saturday, 7 August 2021

One serious after crash in Queenstown

    A man has been airlifted to Dunedin hospital in a serious condition following a car accident in Queenstown this afternoon.

    Emergency services were alerted to the incident on Shotover Delta Rd just before 4pm.

    Police told the Herald the man's car rolled and went off the underpass between the roundabout and bridge. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

    A witness at the scene said the car was heading north on Frankton-Ladies Mile Highway and had gone straight and missed the entrance to the Shotover Bridge.

    It travelled about 600m off the road across the underpass, the Queenstown trail walking track, and rolled into the Shotover riverbed.

    NZ Herald
