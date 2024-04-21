Own a Swiss chalet in Queenstown

This central Queenstown visitor accommodation property is for sale by deadline private treaty. PHOTO:SUPPLIED

Talk about timing.

A Swiss chalet-style visitor accommodation property for sale on Queenstown’s Dublin St — by deadline private treaty, closing May 2 — only regained access last week to close-by Frankton Rd, following interminable streetworks.

Chalet Queenstown comprises a two-and-a-half level building with seven ensuite rooms — six on the first floor plus a manager’s apartment and a guest lounge/dining area on the ground floor.

"Obviously we’re only selling the land and building but it’s very, very busy at the moment," says local Colliers broker Barry Robertson, who’s listing it with colleagues Vera Stewart and Candice Buchanan.

The rent — reviewed every two years — is currently $91,500 a year, with the lease running out 2032.

After that there are various options, Robertson says.

"You could re-lease it, run it yourself, there is existing consent to create two more rooms on the second floor, you could lease it out for worker housing or you could turn it into a big family home."

But with the new district plan also allowing a 16.5-metre-high building, the property could also be redeveloped, he adds.

The capital value’s $2.01 million, of which the land value — 607 square metres — is $1.75m.

"We would expect to sell in excess of that," Robertson says.