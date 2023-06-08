Pair get $1.5m to turn TikTok series into TV show

Former Queenstown resident Victoria Boult has received almost $1.5 million to turn a TikTok series into a TV show. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A Queenstown-raised director has just been handed almost $1.5 million to turn a TikTok series into a TV show.

Victoria Boult (25) and her co-creator Rachel Fawcett first came up with the idea for n00b when NZ On Air, Screen Australia and TikTok announced Every Voice funding in 2021, through which up to about $53,000 was made available for up to five projects each in New Zealand and Australia.

Ms Boult, speaking from Greece, said she and Ms Fawcett were brainstorming ideas and concepts for their series and landed on the glorification of Y2K — and the birth of social media.

While some believed the noughties was all about Paris Hilton, Playboy Bunnies and everyone being "so beautiful", Ms Fawcett — who was now in her mid-30s — remembered it differently.

Ms Boult: "In reality, that time was awful and cringe-inducing.

"It was low-rise jeans and muffin-tops, Thin Lizzy and a terrible time.

"We essentially came up with the concept for [n00b], which was just a little anthology series that did extremely well."

Ms Fawcett, who was also the series’ producer and Ms Boult, who wrote it, launched the 12, 90-second episodes on the social media platform mid-last year — since then, the series has garnered more than 1.5 million views.

Overwhelmed by the response, Ms Boult says she and Ms Fawcett wondered if it could translate it into a longer-format TV show and decided to apply for the NZ On Air funding.

On Tuesday they were told they’d been given up to $1,499,541, through Great Southern Television, for Three and ThreeNow, to make it happen.

"Honestly, it’s kind of insane," Ms Boult said.

"It feels like one of those situations where I never expected a TikTok series to turn into a television show, so right now I’m feeling a combination of overwhelmed, excited ... very aware of the big challenge ahead of us, but it’s a great combination of feelings."

It was also the first time in New Zealand a scripted TikTok series has been commissioned to be turned into a television show.

Ms Boult says that was exciting because the women felt they were "vindicating TikTok as a platform, to actually be used as a means through which creatives can tell their stories in a way that’s accessible and it can, potentially, be turned into mainstream television".

The TV series — comprising six 22-minute episodes — is also backed by Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ, and while Ms Boult was itching to get into the hard work on her return to Auckland in a few weeks, she said it was too soon to say when n00b might hit New Zealand screens.

tracey.roxburgh@odt.co.nz