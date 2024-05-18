Pane-full windows

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

You wouldn’t want to be cleaning these windows.

Four that have gone into a new-build in Queenstown’s Kelvin Heights, near the Hilton Hotel, are apparently the largest residential glass panels ever installed in the South Island.

Warren Tucker, operations manager for main subcontractor Brownie Construction, says they’re almost 5 metres wide and 2.7m tall.

The windows were supplied and installed by Aitken Joinery and Viridian Glass.