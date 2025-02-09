Park Ridge finally hits market

The long-awaited Park Ridge subdivision is holding open days this weekend. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Prospective buyers and the merely curious will have an opportunity to see Queenstown’s next major housing subdivision up close this weekend.

After years of delays, the ‘fast-tracked’ Park Ridge development, just north of Hanley’s Farm, is holding open days ahead of the release of its first 122 sections.

Formerly known as Coneburn, the 600-lot subdivision was the 11th and last housing proposal in the district to be approved by the government as a special housing area, in 2019.

Its first stage was originally scheduled for release in early 2022.

Park Ridge Ltd director Alan Harper, who says his phone’s been "running hot" since the open days were announced, says there’s been an "awful lot of delays" over the past few years overcoming the 48-hectare site’s infrastructure challenges.

That was due to capacity constraints at an "over-worked" Queenstown council, changes in requirements for wastewater, and challenges posed by the site’s topography for dealing with stormwater and flood prevention.

However, overcoming those challenges had led to a "much better result", Harper says.

"So much consolidation has gone in there that it’s probably one of the most stable areas you could find".

Each home in the subdivision must have a low-pressure sewer system, consisting of a collection tank and pump, similar to those installed in homes at Jack’s Point.

That means the subdivision won’t need its own sewage pump station — instead the network will connect to the Hanley’s Farm wastewater pump station.

Residents will be required to be members of a residents’ association, with an annual fee currently estimated at $240, to cover the maintenance of the system.

Harper says while the delays have been frustrating, "you can totally understand the council can’t just be signing things off ... they’re the ones who carry the can".

"Particularly over recent times, we’ve found the level of co-operation and assistance to be brilliant, and that’s why we’ve been able to get this project well and truly under way.

"We think it’s going to be a really, really nice subdivision, and an attractive place to live."

Because of its special housing area status, the aim had always been to make its sections obtainable for young families and first-home buyers, he says.

Short-term visitor accommodation such as Airbnb will not be allowed.

Section pricing was being finalised this week, and will be available in time for the weekend’s open days.

The titles for stage one, which includes a playground, are expected to be released in September or October.

"A lot of projects go to market before consents are through, then there are long, long delays between when people sign contracts to when things come to fruition.

"People can come along this weekend and look to buy a section in stage one in the knowledge there’ll be a title available this year."

Lot sizes in stage one vary from 337sqm to 746sqm, with most in the 400-450sqm range.

Titles for stage two, consisting of about 150 lots, are expected to follow in spring next year.

The open days will be held this Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 1pm, with a third open day on February 22.

Meanwhile, civil works are well advanced at the 272-section Woolbrae subdivision, formerly known as Woolshed Road, on a 14ha site between Park Ridge and Hanley’s Farm.

The master-planned subdivision of 272 turn-key house and land packages is being developed by a subsidiary of Classic Builders Group.